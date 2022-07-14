Tuscaloosa man arrested for possession of obscene matter involving people under 17

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said a man was arrested for possessing obscene matter for people under 17.

Authorities say probable cause was found to obtain warrants for 30-year-old Braden Thomas Blair. Blair was charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter depicting persons under the age of 17 engaged in obscene acts.

Blair posted a $120,000 bond and was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

