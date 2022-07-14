Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person died following a single-vehicle accident on I-20 in Calhoun County Thursday, according to the Oxford Fire Department.

The crash happened at approximately 2:31 p.m. on July 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The accident blocked the right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County.

Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA investigated the accident.

