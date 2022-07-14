LawCall
Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20

I-20 EB past Exit 191 US431 S/AL1 in Calhoun County.
I-20 EB past Exit 191 US431 S/AL1 in Calhoun County.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person died following a single-vehicle accident on I-20 in Calhoun County Thursday, according to the Oxford Fire Department.

The crash happened at approximately 2:31 p.m. on July 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The accident blocked the right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County.

Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA investigated the accident.

Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA are working a fatality wreck at the 192MM traveling eastbound. Traffic is backed up and down to one lane.

Posted by Oxford, Al Fire Department on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

