New growth coming to the city of Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Helena is rapidly growing through the “Helena Forward” project.

The current City Hall will soon be in partnership with U.S Steel relocate to a new town center, which will provide more space and bring much needed technology to help with the city’s expansion.

Helena Mayor Brian Puckett said the new town center has more of like a community village type of feel.

“Where you are going to have your smaller retail on the bottom level and then you are going to have your residential above it,” Puckett said. “It’s that mix use building concept.”

The Helena Forward project will not only feature the relocation of City Hall and a new town center, but it will also feature a new sports and leisure complex just past the Helena Middle School and High School.

“It’ll have a lot of things for a lot of different people, we are excited about that, but the main focus is being able to ease up what fields we do have currently,” Puckett said. “We are busting at the seams with our recreation program.”

Once everything is built, the city is looking at an overall an average of 42 million dollars of annual economic impact.

“The city has committed 4.5 million dollars that’s cash that we have on hand through our ARPA funding that we received, U.S. Steel is donating all the land which will be the 50-acre sports complex and then about a half-acre that the building of city hall will sit on,” Puckett said. “Which is five million dollars of abandoned mine land federal funding that they have been able to bring in.”

The good news with this project is that it comes at no cost to Helena residents, taxes will not be raised.

