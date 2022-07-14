Jefferson County moms still searching for baby formula amid nationwide shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The nationwide formula shortage is expected to improve here in Alabama now that the Abbott Nutrition plant has reopened and is producing formula again.

13,000 participants use Jefferson County’s WIC programs to help them feed their babies, and officials with the program said many moms in the county are still searching daily for food, but they hope the ramped up production helps soon.

WIC Nutrition Coordinator Natalie Clements said many of their moms have had to switch from powder formula to concentrate or vice versa.

Clements said supply has slightly improved since the state allowed more formula options to qualify for the WIC program, but she said they still need the Abbott produced formulas for babies with special needs. It’s less than 20 percent of participants in the county, but she said more formula production will eventually help WIC and non WIC moms.

“About 50% of babies born here in Alabama are gonna be on WIC or participating,” Clements said. “That gives you an idea that yes, there are a lot of moms that aren’t on WIC that are still having the same problems. But, we do have a big chunk of moms that are participating with WIC and we try to help them as much as possible.”

The state said it could be about six weeks before there are more Abbott formula products on the shelves. Clements said WIC programs have been told they roughly have a few more months of allowing the wide variety of formula cans to qualify.

