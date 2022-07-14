LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

I Love Tina and Gina’s: Italian Stallion

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I Love Tina and Gina’s: Italian Stallion

Garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions, provolone cheese, Boar’s Head Genoa salami, smoke master ham, hot Capicola, pepperoni, Italian deli dressing & roasted red peppers all topped between Gambino bread.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit
Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland
Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
First Alert Weather 9p 7-13-22
FIRST ALERT: Best storm coverage south of I-20/59 on Thursday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
I Love Tina and Gina’s: Italian Stallion
The Flying Biscuit Southern fried chicken
Flying Biscuit Chicken Recipe
The Flying Biscuit Southern fried chicken
The Flying Biscuit Southern fried chicken
Source: WBRC video
Dread River’s Whiskey BBQ Sauce