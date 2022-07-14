Heart Gallery Alabama: Ky

Ky, born September 2007, is a very smart young lady who enjoys school. She hopes to participate in band or volleyball one day!

Ky can be shy and quiet, but will open up once she trusts you. Her favorite food is watermelon.

She loves Halloween because she can watch scary movies.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

