FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog this morning and more pop ups expected this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dense fog advisory until 9AM for Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Walker, and Cullman counties. Patchy fog is possible elsewhere, temperatures in the lower 70s, and a slight chance for a shower to start. Widely scattered showers and storms will once again flare up this afternoon. A front will stall out near I-20 which will mean a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms along and especially south of the interstate and a 30% coverage to the north. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, but most will just produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous lighting. So, when it rumbles, get your bumbles indoors! Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Warmer west and even cooler for those that see a passing shower or storm.

Friday looks to feature instead of a drier forecast now, more of the same. Temperatures will start off around 70 degrees, patchy fog will once again be possible. The sky will turn partly sunny during the afternoon hours and there is a 30% chance for a widely scattered shower or storm. The stormiest weather looks to set up across south Alabama to the Gulf Coast and so if you are heading to the coast this weekend, be mindful of poor travel conditions. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and feeling hotter but not to heat advisory criteria.

If you plan on heading out to the World Games this weekend, we encourage you to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures this weekend will likely be close to average with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and morning temperatures in the lower 70s. Each day will end up partly cloudy with a 30% chance for widely scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that develop this weekend will be random, so not everyone will see rain this weekend. Make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on being outside. The UV Index will remain in the very high range so burn times can occur within 15 minutes of sun exposure. If you plan on attending the closing ceremony of the World Games Sunday at Protective Stadium, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 80s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but I think most of the ceremony will remain dry. Typical summer-like weather, so plan on drinking lots of water if you are going to be outside, to sweat a lot, and to be mindful of any random storm development.

Another weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama early next week. It will enhance our storm chances during the Monday and Tuesday time frame. Storm chances will increase to 40-50% each day. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. So, if you don’t see rain over the weekend, you’ll have a better chance early next week.

