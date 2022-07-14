LawCall
Calhoun Co. Animal Control Center limits animal intake until further notice

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Until further notice leaders with the Calhoun County Animal Control Center said they will only be able to accept animals in emergency situations due to high intake levels coupled with staffing shortages.

Anniston city leaders said the animal control unit must prioritize emergency situations when addressing reported animal concerns throughout the City of Anniston due to the current constraints of the Calhoun County Animal Control Center.

At this time, City of Anniston Animal Control Vouchers will only be issued in emergency situations. Each request will be evaluated on a case by case basis prior to a voucher being issued.

To learn about the animal control voucher process, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Iz8CZk.

The Calhoun County Animal Control Center (3605 Morrisville Rd, Anniston, AL 36201) remains open (Monday - Friday: 9:30 AM until 4:30 PM, Saturday: Closed, Sunday: Closed) and staff is available for more information or questions at: 256-241-2929. For questions or more information on the City of Anniston’s animal control unit, or to report an emergency animal control concern to our unit, please contact: 256-238-1800.

