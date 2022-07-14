LawCall
Birmingham Emergency Rental Assistance Program still accepting first-time applications

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You still have time to apply for rental assistance in the city of Birmingham.

The city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is accepting first-time applications through July 29, 2022.

The program is for residents and landlords experiencing difficulty in paying rent or utilities because of COVID-19.

To find out what documents are required for applying, or if you qualify, click here.

