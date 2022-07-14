Birmingham Emergency Rental Assistance Program still accepting first-time applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You still have time to apply for rental assistance in the city of Birmingham.

The city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is accepting first-time applications through July 29, 2022.

The program is for residents and landlords experiencing difficulty in paying rent or utilities because of COVID-19.

To find out what documents are required for applying, or if you qualify, click here.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.