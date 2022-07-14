19-year-old man accused of stealing 5 vehicles from Tuscaloosa gas stations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old Cottondale man was arrested in a stolen vehicle investigation, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Robert Lee Johnson Jr., 19, of Cottondale, was charged with five counts of first-degree theft. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set a $150,000.

Officers said Johnson Jr. is suspected of stealing at least five vehicles during the last week.

The first stolen car was reported the night of Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Officers said the vehicle’s owners had left it running while going inside a gas station in the 6400 block of East University Blvd. to make a purchase.

Over the next few days, four more vehicles were stolen from gas stations under similar circumstances. During the course of the investigation, CID investigators developed Johnson as a suspect. He was questioned about the thefts and charged Tuesday.

Further arrests could be forthcoming, and officers said Johnson is expected to face additional charges. His bond on unrelated prior charges is expected to be revoked.

All but one of the vehicles have been recovered, but investigators have information expected to lead to the recovery of the last vehicle.

Investigators believe Johnson kept the vehicles from between four hours to a few days before abandoning them.

“All of these cars were stolen because they were left running or a key was left inside,” said CID commander Capt. Kip Hart. “It just takes a split second for someone to hop in your car and take off when you do that.”

