Yelp lists Big Spoon Creamery in B’ham as best ice cream in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Yelp listed Big Spoon Creamery in Birmingham as the best ice cream in Alabama ahead of National Ice Cream Day.

Yelp compiled a list of the “best ice cream in every state and province 2022.”

“Summer is just days away, and we couldn’t help but get a head start on tracking down the best ice cream spots from Hawaii to Toronto and everywhere between. If you’re a fan of this beloved cold treat, be sure to pencil in July 17th for an excuse to indulge in one, two, or three scoops, as it’s National Ice Cream Day!

On that day, ice cream shops across North America will be dishing out everything from fudge brownie and butter pecan to salted caramel, marshmallow, and peanut butter mashups. Whether you’re a sucker for a traditional vanilla ice cream waffle cone, ice cream sandwich, or soft serve—or want to get adventurous with small-batch ice cream flavors like ube, buttered popcorn or sea salt—this list will have your taste buds begging for a scoop,” Yelp stated online.

For the full list of U.S. states’ best ice cream from Yelp, click this link.

“Methodology: This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of May 12, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022,” Yelp concluded.

