The World Games: Wushu competition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Martial arts, incredible skill and technique, intensity and stunning uniform colors are all part of Wushu, an exciting competition at The World Games 2022.
The Wushu competition was held at Bill Battle Coliseum at Birmingham Southern College July 12-13, 2022.
Athletes from all over the world, men and women, competed in the contemporary Chinese martial arts sport.
The athletes used spears and swords to impress the judges and the fans - there was fan clapping, shouting and encouragement during each performance.
Some pictures from the Women’s Qiangshu competition:
Some pictures from the Men’s Daoshu competition:
Some pictures from the Men’s Nanquan competition:
Some pictures from the Women’s Taijijian competition:
Medal winners from Tuesday, July 12, 2022 PM competitions:
Women: Qiangshu
Gold - Thuy Vi Duong - VIE
Silver - Winnie Cai - CAN
Bronze - Heeju Seo - KOR
Women: Taijijian
Gold - Lachkar Basma - BRU
Silver - Pei-hsun Liu - TPE
Bronze - Vera Yan Ning Tan - SGP
Men: Daoshu
Gold - Zhaohua Wu - CHN
Silver - Jowen Si Wei Lim - SGP
Bronze - Loan Drouard - FRA
Men: Nanquan
Gold - Zhongxin Liu - CHN
Silver - Harris Horatius - INA
Bronze - Po-wei Lai - TPE
History of Wushu according to The World Games
Wushu is the collective term for the martial art practices that originated and developed in China. Over its long history, wushu has developed into numerous distinct styles and systems, each incorporating their own techniques, tactics, principles and methods, as well as the use of a wide variety of traditional weaponry. Competitive wushu is categorized into two main categories, namely Taolu (Routines Competition) and Sanda (Free-fighting Competition).
The World Games 2022 will feature Talou, which refers to the set routine (form) practice component of wushu. Taolu routines comprise of a continuously connected set of pre-determined techniques, choreographed according to certain principles and philosophies which incorporate techniques and stylistic principles of attack and defense. These include hand techniques, leg techniques, jumps, sweeps, stances & footwork, seizing, throwing & wrestling, balances etc.
