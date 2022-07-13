LawCall
The World Games: Wushu competition

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Martial arts, incredible skill and technique, intensity and stunning uniform colors are all part of Wushu, an exciting competition at The World Games 2022.

The Wushu competition was held at Bill Battle Coliseum at Birmingham Southern College July 12-13, 2022.

Athletes from all over the world, men and women, competed in the contemporary Chinese martial arts sport.

The athletes used spears and swords to impress the judges and the fans - there was fan clapping, shouting and encouragement during each performance.

Some pictures from the Women’s Qiangshu competition:

Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu
Women's Qiangshu - Wushu(WBRC)

Some pictures from the Men’s Daoshu competition:

Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu
Men’s Daoshu - Wushu(WBRC)

Some pictures from the Men’s Nanquan competition:

Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu
Men’s Nanquan - Wushu(WBRC)

Some pictures from the Women’s Taijijian competition:

Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu
Women’s Taijijian - Wushu(WBRC)

Medal winners from Tuesday, July 12, 2022 PM competitions:

Women: Qiangshu

Gold - Thuy Vi Duong - VIE

Silver - Winnie Cai - CAN

Bronze - Heeju Seo - KOR

Women: Taijijian

Gold - Lachkar Basma - BRU

Silver - Pei-hsun Liu - TPE

Bronze - Vera Yan Ning Tan - SGP

Men: Daoshu

Gold - Zhaohua Wu - CHN

Silver - Jowen Si Wei Lim - SGP

Bronze - Loan Drouard - FRA

Men: Nanquan

Gold - Zhongxin Liu - CHN

Silver - Harris Horatius - INA

Bronze - Po-wei Lai - TPE

History of Wushu according to The World Games

Wushu is the collective term for the martial art practices that originated and developed in China. Over its long history, wushu has developed into numerous distinct styles and systems, each incorporating their own techniques, tactics, principles and methods, as well as the use of a wide variety of traditional weaponry. Competitive wushu is categorized into two main categories, namely Taolu (Routines Competition) and Sanda (Free-fighting Competition).

The World Games 2022 will feature Talou, which refers to the set routine (form) practice component of wushu. Taolu routines comprise of a continuously connected set of pre-determined techniques, choreographed according to certain principles and philosophies which incorporate techniques and stylistic principles of attack and defense. These include hand techniques, leg techniques, jumps, sweeps, stances & footwork, seizing, throwing & wrestling, balances etc.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

