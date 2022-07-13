LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Who Alabama, Auburn are sending to 2022 SEC Media Days

Who Alabama, Auburn are sending to 2022 SEC Media Days
Who Alabama, Auburn are sending to 2022 SEC Media Days
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference has announced which players teams will be sending to Atlanta for the 2022 SEC Media Days.

Along with coach Nick Saban, quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and safety Jordan Battle will speak to the media on Tuesday, July 19.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the media on Thursday, July 21, along with running back Tank Bigsby, linebacker Derick Hall, and tight end John Samuel Shenker.

SEC Media Days will be held at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Georgia, from July 18 to July 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Police activity blocking lanes on I-20/59 EB @ MP119.6 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley
Juvenile, adult shot in Ensley; Adult victim found in U-Haul on interstate
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

SEC Logo
SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days
4/16/22 MFB A Day Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama Athletics
Single game tickets on sale soon for Alabama Football
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
UA’s Bryce Young named 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year
UA one step closer to serving alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall