Thorsby High School gets their first SRO K-9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thorsby High School in Chilton County received their first school resource officer K-9 named Koda.

Koda has been in training since he was six weeks old.

Koda is a level two k-9, meaning he is driven and focused on school security.

Koda’s training started with understanding his temperament and as he got older, Jacob Little, Koda’s trainer and owner of Trumark K-9 worked him into socialization, obedience, leash handling, behavioral adjustments and much more.

“With him he has got to be suitable to be around young kids, because not every dog is going to meet that temperament,” Little said. “He has got to be suitable to be around big crowds, big distractions, there are tons of stuff that are going to go on in a school.”

Little hand chose Koda for this program due to how he handles himself in those situations.

Josh Hubbard, Koda’s handler is there to guide Koda and said this is a great way to make schools safer.

“If we are not actively trying to close the gap every day, we are not doing what we are supposed to do,” Hubbard said. “A K-9 is a great way to help close that gap. K-9s see and hear and smell things differently than we do, they have a different perspective and ultimately they gage people just differently, they can tell us things that we might not pick up just because we are human.”

Corey Clements, principal of Thorsby High School said safety and education go hand in hand as most important for their school.

“In light of everything that has been going on around the United States and around the world recently I think it just adds another layer of protection,” Clements said. “That helps all of our stake holders, faculty, parents, community, administrators, it helps everyone feel safer about what we are doing.”

Koda’s main focus is on school security and Hubbard said he will make sure Koda is not a distraction to the children.

