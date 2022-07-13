LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

State Board of Education releases school-by-school reading scores

We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders. It’s the first time we’ve...
We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders. It’s the first time we’ve been able to see those scores since the state passed the Literacy Act in 2019.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders.

It’s the first time we’ve been able to see those scores since the state passed the Literacy Act in 2019.

The state released a school-by-school look at reading scores on Tuesday from the 2021-22 school year.

And there’s a huge range of proficient third grade readers across the state.

For Birmingham City Schools, reading scores for 27 schools were released with the lowest third grade reading proficiency at 34%—the highest at 94%.

Academic and Accountability Officer for Birmingham City Schools, Dr. Jermaine Dawson, said the stats both encourage him and make him more determined to close reading gaps throughout the district.

Dr. Dawson said last year, Birmingham City Schools was ranked one of the lowest performing school districts in the state with regard to reading.

But he said that’s changing.

The district is now one of the fastest growing districts of third graders who can read.

“We had a 9-percentage point increase in the number of third graders who are reading on grade level as compared to this time last year. Last year, we had 53% of our students, of third grade students, who were not reading on grade level. We’re down to 44% of students not reading on grade level. So, we’re continuing to do and put in place the efforts that we started last year to be able to move this needle,” Dr. Dawson said.

Dr. Dawson is hopeful this momentum will continue, especially with the third-grade retention provision taking effect in 2023.

You can find a school-by-school look at reading scores here:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Police activity blocking lanes on I-20/59 EB @ MP119.6 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley
Juvenile, adult shot in Ensley; Adult victim found in U-Haul on interstate
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

From Suriname to The World Games
From Suriname to The World Games
UAB Associate Professor David Becker, PhD, said inflation hasn’t been equal across the board....
Add dental care to another area we’re seeing costs surge
His mother, 45-year-old Teresa Ann Bailey Black was arrested.
Mother arrested in DeKalb County cold case 23 years after son’s death
ATTEND SPACE ACADEMY
Montevallo Teachers attend Space Academy