Shelby Humane experiencing overcrowding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year, Shelby Humane has been facing some challenges like overpopulation, meaning they are well beyond capacity.

Due to people not adopting, Shelby Humane has a lot of animals in their care that they are struggling to care for at the level they need.

Many of the animals at Shelby Humane are either abandoned, have never really had a home or lost.

Bill Rowley, Executive Director of Shelby Humane said if you are considering adopting an animal but might have reservations, the Shelby Humane has some programs to make that easier.

“We have a foster program where you can bring an animal a kitten or puppy even a dog or a cat into your home for a test run with the animal,” Rowley said. “To make sure that the families are comfortable with the animal and that particular is comfortable with your family.”

The other option would be to adopt the animal.

When they are available for adoption, they have had their vaccines, their rabies shots, and have been spayed and neutered and are ready to go to a permanent homeowner.

“We are a no kill shelter, which means we do not look at euthanasia as an option for space, or for financial reasons, we have transformed some of our adoption rooms into kennels,” Rowley said. “We actually have three rooms right now that used to be a conference room and two adoption rooms that are now full of cats that are just anxious to go to a new home, we also have the kennel completely full in the back with the dogs.”

Another way to help Shelby Humane besides adopting or fostering is through financial support or volunteering some of your time

If you have lost an animal, would like to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.