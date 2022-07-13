LawCall
Recent chicken spills not fun for ALDOT workers

Third chicken parts spill in Tuscaloosa
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Three chicken part spills in three months at the same location in Tuscaloosa. The last two occurred in the last seven days. What in the world is going on? It’s not only a mess for ALDOT but it’s one that takes a lot of time and manpower, and it’s the same spot every time on the bridge just before you get to University Boulevard.

Three spills since April and it always falls in the lap of ALDOT to clean it up.

“It takes several hours to clean up. We have to have crews out there, put down sand, dispose the chicken and you have to make sure everything is state ordered for the roadway,” said ALDOT West Alabama spokesman John McWilliams.

Then there is the traffic to contend with. One lane is blocked, creating a logjam for drivers.

“Our workers have to get out there and unfortunately we have to use resources and equipment, stop what we’re doing and go out there and address what we’re doing, the block lanes, it’s slimy which causes a slick surface,” said McWilliams.

In each case police say the driver was simply going too fast and when it came time to stop for the traffic light, the load always shifts and spills on the bridge, creating havoc and pulling ALDOT workers from other jobs.

There’s a good chance this won’t happen again, at least not with the same company.

“We talked with the company yesterday afternoon and they’ve agreed to use a different route,” he said.

And that should sit well with drivers who often use the bridge. The daily traffic count is around 72,000, according to ALDOT. ALDOT clean-up crews have become experts in chicken clean ups in recent weeks but it’s not a job they want to keep perfecting.

“Hopefully it will be the last time this happens,” McWilliams said.

Now you may wonder what happened to all those chicken parts. They scoop it all up and take them to a dump site in Coker.

