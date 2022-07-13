LawCall
New seating installed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

All gates at the Birmingham Airport are now equipped with cupholders and power outlets.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Travelers have more places to charge their electronic devices at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

All gates are now equipped with new seats that have power outlets and cupholders at every chair. “We know how important it is for travelers to be comfortable and to stay connected to their family and friends,” said Ronald F. Mathieu, President and CEO of the Birmingham Airport Authority. “These upgrades will serve all of our customers well as they prepare to depart on their flights,” said Mathieu.

The new seating was just over $2.3 million and took about 3 weeks to install. It was part of an $8 million project to prepare for the World Games and to give all passengers a better experience.

The larger project included:

  • Modernizing of restrooms and jet bridges
  • Replacing elevators in the parking garage
  • Improving cell service in the terminal
  • Installing new directional signs around the airport
  • Painting road markings
  • Switching over to LED lighting on the terminal ramp to enhance safety and security
  • New tables and chairs in the food courts

