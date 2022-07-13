LawCall
Multiple injuries, including children reported in multi-car wreck on Skyland Blvd.

Multiple injuries including children reported in multi-car wreck on Skyland Blvd.
Multiple injuries including children reported in multi-car wreck on Skyland Blvd.(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two separate multi-vehicle crashes on Skyland Blvd at Exit 76 have resulted in multiple injures this morning according to officials.

The scene is located in front of the Pilot service station and according to Mayor Walt Maddox children were among those injured.

“There are multiple injuries and involves children. I just left the scene and was impressed by all the responding agencies (TPD, TFR, State Troopers and ALDOT) - State Troopers will lead the investigation. Please avoid this area for the next few hours. My prayers are with the children injured and all our first responders who are always there for us. We will continue to share information as it is received.” Mayor Maddox said in a Facebook post.

As of 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic on Skyland Boulevard is blocked. The off-ramp from eastbound I-20/59 is also closed.

Officials are still at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

