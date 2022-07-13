Moving EMS Memorial makes its way through Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve likely heard of memorials dedicated to those who died in the line of duty, such as police officers and firefighters but chances are you haven’t heard about the ‘moving memorial’ solely honoring paramedics and EMS personnel who’ve died while on the job.

On the memorial, we saw the names of Dewayne Redmond of Illinois, Kelly Frye of Maryland, and John Paul Granger of South Carolina.

The Tree of Life Memorial started 31 years ago, and during that time more than 70 EMS personnel such as paramedics, drivers and EMT’s died in the line of duty. Their ages range from 20 to 78. The simple memorial is a moving memorial, simply meaning it moves from city to city. Organizers started the moving tradition last year.

“We have 12 cities we’ll stop over the next few days before we get up to Virginia. We stop and have a service to remember the people, and so far the cities we’ve been to, family members have come out and have expressed thanks to us for remembering their loved ones,” said Jim Vitaletti, board director for the National EMS Memorial Service.

“We’re always glad to give people a chance to remember those who came before us and made the ultimate sacrifice and passed away in the line of duty. I think the EMS worker, that’s one area that’s probably hasn’t been recognized as much as it could been over the years,” said Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Chris Williamson.

The Tree of Life moving memorial was started by a rescue squad in Virginia 31 years ago. The memorial now moves on to Huntsville.

