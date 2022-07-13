LawCall
Montevallo Teachers attend Space Academy

ATTEND SPACE ACADEMY
ATTEND SPACE ACADEMY(Aajene Robinson)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers from all over the state, including four from Montevallo Middle School attended the Alabama Space Academy for Educators.

The program used astronaut training to show new ways of teaching STEM concepts science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Through experiments like making a heat shield, building rockets and hands on activities these teachers can take what they learned back to their classrooms to energize their students.

Matt Williams, a history teacher at Montevallo Middle School, said any time that you can learn something new that you can bring to your classroom that’s fun and engaging for your students is a great opportunity.

“I encourage everyone to go and take advantage of this if you can, not only that it’s a good bonding experience.”

Funding from the Alabama Legislature made this all possible.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

