Man killed in train accident at Greensboro railroad crossing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving a train late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

TPD officers were called to the scene around 12:35 a.m.

After investigation it appears the driver of an SUV struck an oncoming train near the intersection of 16th St. and Queen City Ave. The train pushed the vehicle about 100 yards to an area behind the Fire Station Number One located 1501 Greensboro Ave. The driver of the vehicle, described as a man in his late 30′s, died at the scene.

The victim has been identified. His name will be released once family has had time to make their own notifications.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.