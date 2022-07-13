LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Kidnapping investigation in Parrish

Kidnapping investigation in Parrish
Kidnapping investigation in Parrish(Parrish Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged, and one of them is still not in custody, in a kidnapping investigation in the Town of Parrish, according to the Parrish Police Department.

The Parrish Police Department was notified of a possible kidnapping, and Parrish PD immediately opened an investigation.

Officers said the victim reported he was tied up by two people at a residence on Town Street in Parrish. The victim’s personal belongings were taken, and he said he was able to escape after being held for several hours.

Officers said they were able to corroborate the allegations after many hours of investigation.

Kenji Hill, 42 of Parrish, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree. He was taken to the Walker County Jail and is being held with no bond.

Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman, 29 of Parrish, has been charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree. The Parrish Police Department is actively searching for him.

fmovies
embed a google map in html

If you know of the whereabouts of Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman or have any information concerning this case, please contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 686-9991 or you can send your tips via email to info@parrishpolice.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Police activity blocking lanes on I-20/59 EB @ MP119.6 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley
Juvenile, adult shot in Ensley; Adult victim found in U-Haul on interstate
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Opioid Summit
Opioid Summit
Person injured in shooting near Lipscomb
22-year-old shot, killed near Lipscomb
All gates at the Birmingham Airport are now equipped with cupholders and power outlets.
New seating installed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport