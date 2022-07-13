Kidnapping investigation in Parrish

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged, and one of them is still not in custody, in a kidnapping investigation in the Town of Parrish, according to the Parrish Police Department.

The Parrish Police Department was notified of a possible kidnapping, and Parrish PD immediately opened an investigation.

Officers said the victim reported he was tied up by two people at a residence on Town Street in Parrish. The victim’s personal belongings were taken, and he said he was able to escape after being held for several hours.

Officers said they were able to corroborate the allegations after many hours of investigation.

Kenji Hill, 42 of Parrish, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree. He was taken to the Walker County Jail and is being held with no bond.

Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman, 29 of Parrish, has been charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree. The Parrish Police Department is actively searching for him.

If you know of the whereabouts of Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman or have any information concerning this case, please contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 686-9991 or you can send your tips via email to info@parrishpolice.com.

