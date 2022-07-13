LawCall
Kentucky firefighter rescues puppy

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give one of the commonwealth’s canines a helping hand.

According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company.

The fire department says it just so happened that Ledford had taken part in a first aid class for pets just days before.

Without the use of any special tools, and while an angry momma dog looked on, Ledford was able to “extricate the puppy” from the situation.

Since they see so much pain and destruction, the fire department says it was nice for them to be able to share a post that had a happy ending.

On Monday, July 11th, Firefighter Shane Ledford attended a CPR/FirstAid for pets class sponsored by Knox County...

Posted by Richland Fire Dept. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022
