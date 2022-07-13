How one country paid their way to the World Games by honoring their heritage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Suriname takes pride in being the only South American country competing in korfball.

“People are taking pictures with us, everyone is pleasant to be around,” Romy Braumuller, who is on Suriname’s korfball team said.

In order to experience those moments, the team had to lean on an itsy bitsy spider to get them to Birmingham.

“Children are being raised with those stories about Anansi, clever spider,” Ivan Karsters said.

Anansi is a widely known story character in Suriname.

“Little bit like a naughty spider, always getting away with everything,” Karsters said.

So the players wrote their own Anansi story.

“Just a small story about a spider who wants to come live his dream at The World Games,” Assistant coach, Jairus Nicatia said.

Supporters fell in love with tale of Suriname competing in the games for the first time!

“People give money because they like us the support us, we are very grateful for them,” Braumuller said.

There’s no telling how many times Braumuller talked about Anansi.

“Many, many times,” she added.

But the donations added up, and the team raised thousands of dollars.

“And my friends, family helped me out to raise that money for me,” Karsters said.

Now Karsters wants to do something for them.

“We want to re-introduce korfball back into Suriname,” he added.

So others can feel the joy of playing for something bigger than themselves.

“Every time the Suriname anthem plays, incredible.. I get like ahh,” Karsters said.

Korfball is one of the only sports where men and women compete together.

Suriname plays China Wednesday night.

