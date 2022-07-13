First Alert for a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking some showers and storms on First Alert AccuTrack Radar this morning. We have seen pockets of heavy rain in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties around 4-5 AM. A weak cold front is making its way into the state which will help to enhance our storm potential this afternoon. Storms that formed in Tennessee last night have weakened greatly as they push to the south. Bulk of the rain is along and north of I-20 this morning. I’m not expecting any strong or severe storms this morning, but that could change by this afternoon as the cold front moves through the state. Temperatures this morning remain warm and muggy with most of us in the mid 70s. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. I think we could briefly heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s by early afternoon. Winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Storms are expected to fire up in north Alabama after 1 PM and travel south as we head into the evening hours. I think the best time to see storms today will be around 1 PM- 9 PM. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for all of Central Alabama today. A few storms could become strong or severe. Main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. All outdoor sports for the World Games will need to be weather aware this afternoon and evening. Remember to always go indoors when thunder roars. Flash flooding appears low, but it is not zero. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Most of the activity should move south of I-20 by 7 PM. A few lingering showers or storms can’t be ruled out overnight, but we will end up significantly drier with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Scattered Storms Possible Thursday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning. We will likely end up mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°F. The cold front will likely stall across the area, so storms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance tomorrow will be lower at 40%. Storms that form will likely be random in nature. Best coverage to see a few storms will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out tomorrow. Main threat will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning.

Mostly Dry Friday: Our weather models are hinting that we could see a break from the rain Friday as slightly drier air moves in from the north. We’ll start Friday off dry with temperatures near 70°F. We should see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with temperatures heating up in the lower 90s. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated storm Friday afternoon, but the best chance for rain will likely occur for the southern half of the state. With slightly lower dew points in place, the heat index won’t climb into the dangerous territory. Plan for feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Weekend Forecast: If you plan on heading out to the World Games this weekend, we encourage you to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures this weekend will likely be close to average with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and morning temperatures in the lower 70s. Each day will end up partly cloudy with a 30% chance for widely scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that develop this weekend will be random, so not everyone will see rain this weekend. Make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on being outside. The UV Index will remain in the very high range so burn times can occur within 15 minutes of sun exposure. If you plan on attending the closing ceremony of the World Games Sunday at Protective Stadium, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 80s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but I think most of the ceremony will remain dry.

Increasing Storm Chances Next Week: Another weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama early next week. It will enhance our storm chances a little by next Monday-Wednesday. Storm chances will increase to 40-50% each day. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If you don’t see rain over the weekend, you’ll have a better chance early next week.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet, but we continue to watch the northern Gulf Coast for a very low chance of a low developing into a tropical depression or storm. The chance for development has lowered to 10%. Models aren’t showing much in the way of development thanks to land interaction and the forward progression of a cold front moving into the Southeast. Plan for a high rip current threat along the Alabama Gulf Coast for the rest of the week. Scattered storms will be likely over the next several days with high temperatures in the 80s going into the weekend.

