City of Chelsea votes ‘no,’ on city school system

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Chelsea held a vote today on whether or not the city would create its own city school system. The change would also include a 1.25% property tax increase.

The vote failed, with 3196 votes opposing the change, and only 467 in favor.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said in a statement the failed vote is disappointing.

“As a Chelsea resident, and a Grandfather, I am disappointed that the vote has turned out as it has. However, the people, my neighbors, have spoken,” said Picklesimer.

Picklesimer also says he is prepared to work with the Shelby County School System to make Chelsea schools “the absolute best they can be.”

The Shelby County Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks released the following statement regarding the vote:

“We are pleased that the majority of residents in Chelsea placed their trust in the Shelby County School District to continue to provide excellent educational opportunities for their children. While we understand the desire that some Chelsea city leaders and residents had to create their own district, we look forward to partnering with them again to make sure that our schools in Chelsea are the best that they can possibly be. This includes our commitment to providing the very best instructional resources, hiring quality teachers, staff, and administrators, as well as investing in future capital improvements.”

