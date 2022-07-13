The City of Chelsea vote on City School System

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Chelsea came out to city hall to vote either for or against a new city school system that would result in a property tax increase for residents.

One mom who works as a substitute teacher said she is in favor of the city school system due to a need for more space and better facilities.

However, about 10 others shared their views and most said they’re voting against the increase and the new school system.

Casey Morris City Councilman said with today’s economy it’s just not the right time.

“The times that we are experiencing, rapid inflation, the things that we are paying for today the average cost is well over 30 percent more than what it was this time last year,” Morris said. “It’s a tough time to ask our citizens to pay a tax increase when they may not afford to put food on their table.”

The mayor and other city council members that are in favor of the new city school system said there are advantages of having a local school board and local control of funding for the schools.

