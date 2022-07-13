Big Boi concert in City Walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of The World Games 2022 events, Big Boi will perform live Wednesday night, July 13, 2022, at 9 p.m.

The free concert will be located in City Walk at 9th Avenue North near 24th Street North. You will be required to enter through a security screening location. The World Games 2022 clear bag policy and prohibited items list will be strictly enforced.

Yes, Big Boi is still hitting the main stage tonight! #TWG2022 pic.twitter.com/xC7ApARWjY — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) July 13, 2022

Attendees are encouraged to monitor weather alerts for the potential of severe weather. For urgent alerts and important information, text TWGALERT to 888-777.

Prohibited items and bag policy for TWG (TWG 2022)

