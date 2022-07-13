Big Boi concert in City Walk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of The World Games 2022 events, Big Boi will perform live Wednesday night, July 13, 2022, at 9 p.m.
The free concert will be located in City Walk at 9th Avenue North near 24th Street North. You will be required to enter through a security screening location. The World Games 2022 clear bag policy and prohibited items list will be strictly enforced.
Attendees are encouraged to monitor weather alerts for the potential of severe weather. For urgent alerts and important information, text TWGALERT to 888-777.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.