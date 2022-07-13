Baby born in Brookwood on 7/7 at 7:07 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeffrey and Ashley Bahr’s new baby boy might already have a favorite number.

A spokesperson with Brookwood Baptist Health said the Bahr’s new baby boy was welcomed to the world on July 7 (7/7), at 7:07 a.m. at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center! The baby also weighed seven pounds and seven ounces!

“We have three other children including a set of twins, and never thought we would have another. We were extremely blessed with our fourth child that was a true miracle and we really felt all the 7s were very fitting,” said the couple.

Congratulations to the Bahr’s!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.