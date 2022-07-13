LawCall
Baby born in Brookwood on 7/7 at 7:07 a.m.

Baby born on 7/7 at 7:07 a.m.(Brookwood Baptist Health)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeffrey and Ashley Bahr’s new baby boy might already have a favorite number.

A spokesperson with Brookwood Baptist Health said the Bahr’s new baby boy was welcomed to the world on July 7 (7/7), at 7:07 a.m. at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center! The baby also weighed seven pounds and seven ounces!

“We have three other children including a set of twins, and never thought we would have another. We were extremely blessed with our fourth child that was a true miracle and we really felt all the 7s were very fitting,” said the couple.

Congratulations to the Bahr’s!

