Add dental care to another area we’re seeing costs surge

UAB Associate Professor David Becker, PhD, said inflation hasn’t been equal across the board. He said certain sectors have been impacted more and quicker than others.(WCAX)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One area seeing costs surge that we haven’t highlighted yet: dental care.

UAB Associate Professor David Becker, PhD, said inflation hasn’t been equal across the board.

He said certain sectors have been impacted more and quicker than others.

But as far as dental care costs surging, Becker said contracts with insurance companies are driving factors.

“It kind of dampens the pace, though, at which this occurs. It’s not as if I’m a dentist and my energy costs, or my labor costs rise, I can’t immediately go out and adjust the prices on the shelves like at the grocery store,” said Becker.  “That happens much more quickly. Dentists have to wait until there’s a new negotiation cycle with insurance carriers to get those higher rates passed along to pass on the cost of labor costs or other costs to get rates higher.”

Dentists also provide services to patients who don’t have insurance, so those prices for services could possibly change even quicker.

And Becker also points out, as more of us tighten our budget, some may put off preventative dental appointments, which could end up costing you even more in the long run.

