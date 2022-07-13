LawCall
ADA options for The World Games

(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham received complaints after opening ceremonies for The World Games 2022 that more needed to be done for fans with mobility issues.

Wednesday, the city outlined some changes.

First, there will be another bus added to the Green Transit Line for closing ceremony. Second, there’s a number you can call if you need to be picked up after parking at a venue. That phone number is 404-317-8311.

The City has also set up a line that you can call with other questions. That phone number is 205-829-1037.

