What The World Games athletes are eating

TWG athletes eating and kitchen prep SOURCE: UAB
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has been tapped with feeding and housing thousands of The World Games athletes.

UAB leaders said it’s a feat that includes serving 10,000 meals to up to 3,400 diners per day, navigating labor and supply chain challenges and meeting impeccable food safety standards, all while serving meals that are both delicious and nutritious for competitors.

Here are some quick stats on UAB Dining feeding the athletes:

  • Feeding up to 3,400 people per day
  • Serving up to 10,000 meals per day
  • 98,000 meals served during entirety of TWG
  • 560+ Dining staff needed, with 75 student workers
  • 150-170 Dining staff work per meal
  • Took 4 years of planning to execute
  • Food totals include:
  • 8,000 lbs. of chicken breasts
  • 4,000 lbs. of potatoes
  • 6,000 lbs. of fruit
  • 4,000 lbs. of hamburger patties

