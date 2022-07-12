What The World Games athletes are eating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has been tapped with feeding and housing thousands of The World Games athletes.

UAB leaders said it’s a feat that includes serving 10,000 meals to up to 3,400 diners per day, navigating labor and supply chain challenges and meeting impeccable food safety standards, all while serving meals that are both delicious and nutritious for competitors.

Here are some quick stats on UAB Dining feeding the athletes:

Feeding up to 3,400 people per day

Serving up to 10,000 meals per day

98,000 meals served during entirety of TWG

560+ Dining staff needed, with 75 student workers

150-170 Dining staff work per meal

Took 4 years of planning to execute

Food totals include:

8,000 lbs. of chicken breasts

4,000 lbs. of potatoes

6,000 lbs. of fruit

4,000 lbs. of hamburger patties

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.