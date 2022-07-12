West Alabama Women’s Center reopens two weeks after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Just days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe V Wade, a West Alabama women’s clinic has reopened. Monday was day one after temporarily closing in the wake of the ruling.

In talking with the head of the West Alabama Women’s Center, they will no longer provide abortion services but will instead chart a new course.

“We know it’s a difficult environment,” said the center director Robin Marty.

Robin Marty admitted to WBRC the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling has forced her to rethink how to do business moving forward at the West Alabama Women’s Center. The center saw on average about 200 patients per month before the ruling with 95 percent of their business providing abortions.

“We spent the last few months preparing to make sure there was a pool of money that was available for us to keep operating at this time,” said Marty.

Performing an abortion in Alabama is now a felony. Marty says they will obey the law. The center has switched gears and will now focus on services such as birth control.

“We have the ability of offer contraceptives and also if people have other medications they use we can provide prescriptions for them to get filled in pharmacies. We also offer pregnancy tests,” she said.

In terms of employees, Marty says she’s been able to retain her staff but that will be more of a challenge ahead.

“At this point we have about three to four months before we can make any sort of changes because of our new non-profit status we will be able to access grants and we’ll also rely on donors in hoping people want to invest and make sure all people have access to affordable healthcare,” said Marty.

Adjusting to a new reality two weeks after the ruling from Washington.

Here in Alabama, abortion is allowed under the law if the mother’s life is in danger or if the mother is diagnosed as suicidal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.