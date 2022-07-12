UAB doctor expects new COVID-19 booster recommendations later this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new insight as to when we could possibly see new recommendations about another COVID-19 booster shot.

Right now, people who are considered low risk are only recommended to get a single booster shot.

A second booster shot has been recommended for people who are more at risk, those who have a weakened immune system or are above 50 years old.

Dr. Nathan Erdmann with UAB expects those recommendations to change in the not-so-distant future, since the Omicron variant is adept at transmitting and avoiding immunity.

“I’m anticipating that it’s likely that we might have some news strains that start showing up in the fall,” said Dr. Erdmann. “So that wouldn’t be surprising. And I think there will be kind of a net wane in the population’s immunity, that another boost-- whether it be with an updated product that’s ready for market, or if it’s just a recommendation for a boost with the original product-- is more likely than not as we get towards later in this year.”

He said until those potential new recommendations come out, you should protect yourself by wearing a mask and getting tested if you have symptoms.

If you’re eligible to get the second booster, he says to go ahead and do that now.

If you don’t know whether you’re eligible, click here.

