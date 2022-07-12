LawCall
Teenagers accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in Northport

Brantley D. Ingram
Brantley D. Ingram(Northport Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenagers robbed a pizza delivery driver in Northport on Friday, July 8, 2022, according to Northport Police.

Officers said at 11:49 pm Northport Police Dept. received the report of a Domino’s pizza delivery driver being robbed at gunpoint in the 2700 block of 38th Ave.

On July 9, 2022, investigators with Northport Police Dept. and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office obtained information that led to probable cause and arrests of two people.

Brantley D. Ingram, 18, of Northport, and a 16-year-old Northport boy were both arrested for Robbery 1st Degree with bond set at $60,000 each.

