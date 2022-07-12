Safety improvements underway on Interstate 359 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A state road project could start affecting your travel plans in West Alabama. The Alabama Department of Transportation recently announced the project and work began Monday evening. It will take months to finish the job.

ALDOT will oversee a road resurfacing project on Interstate-359 from the I-20/59 interchange to the 15th Street overpass. ALDOT awarded Midsouth Paving a $2.42 million contract to pave a 2.28 mile stretch of I-359.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and some delays when that roadwork is going on. The contractor is only allowed to close the mainline between 7pm at night and 6am in the morning to reduce the impact on traffic. ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams says they want to make driving that route safer and make it less likely for drivers to hydroplane during rainstorms.

“We’re just going to take up the first layer and put up what we call an OGFC layer. And that’s going to allow rainwater to filter out and cats to travel through it without having to worry about hydroplaning,” McWilliams said.

Road closures will not be allowed Friday evening through Sunday morning when the University of Alabama has a home football game. The project is expected to take until the end of 2022 to complete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.