LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Restaurant owners stress they remain open and largely unimpacted by road closures

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several business owners say the public’s perception of the World Games road closures is hurting their bottom lines.

Now some of those owners are speaking up and stressing they are not only open for business, but they are easy to get to.

Most vehicles can not drive north past Sixth Avenue North, but there are no road closures between City Park and the south side of town.

That area is where dozens of popular restaurants call home. Even though unimpacted by the closures to the north, some business owners believe the idea that traveling downtown is difficult has limited business.

“When you are fielding several calls a day from your restaurant guests wanting to know if they can come downtown and what access is like, then we feel like we just need to address it,” said Bistro Two Eighteen owner Tom Saab.

Saad says they have seen a good amount of foot traffic for the World Games, but believes non ticket holders are avoiding the area because they are under the impression parking will be difficult.

“We haven’t seen any road closures around the restaurants and we are trying to get the word out that there is no traffic down here. There are no stops or security check points, there is plenty of parking,” said Saab.

Birmingham Communications Director Rick Journey has been answering travel related questions for days and stresses businesses are still easily accessible.

“Don’t just assume the roads are closed around it. It is a very good chance that the roads are wide open for those places,” said Director Journey.

A few more roads will close to allow events like speed skating to take place. Still city officials stress there is an easy way to see which roads are closed.

“The main thing I encourage everyone to do is use the apps Waze, Apple Maps, and Google Maps. I checked it before we talked, each one has the updates. They show the road closures,” said Director Journey.

A portion of First Avenue South, and 18th and 19th Street South remain closed Monday afternoon but are expected to open up late Monday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
50-year-old Leeds woman dies following crash in Birmingham
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham

Latest News

If you’re planning to ride the line to the World Games this week, listen up! Organizers are...
BJCTA makes changes to World Games transit line
Complaints about ADA accessibility at World Games
City of Birmingham, World Games working to tackle ADA accessibility related complaints
New census data shows the City of Chelsea is the third fastest growing city in the state, and...
City of Chelsea set to vote on property tax increase for school system
File Graphic
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Heflin Road