LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Juvenile, adult shot in Ensley; Adult victim found in U-Haul on interstate

Police activity blocking lanes on I-20/59 EB @ MP119.6 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley
Police activity blocking lanes on I-20/59 EB @ MP119.6 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile and an adult male were shot in the Ensley area of Birmingham Tuesday and one of them was found in a U-Haul truck on I-20/59, according to Birmingham Police.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with Birmingham PD said just after 1:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of 21st Street Ensley on multiple rounds fired. Upon arrival officers were notified the wounded victims left the scene.

A juvenile was taken by private vehicle to Fire Station 16 located at 2000 Avenue I, according to Birmingham Police. Birmingham Fire and Rescue took the victim to Children’s Hospital of Alabama. The child was listed in stable condition.

Another victim driving a U-Haul truck left the location and stopped on I-59 South. An officer observed the vehicle and called medical assistance. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the adult male to UAB Hospital. He was listed in stable condition, according to Birmingham Police.

The preliminary investigation suggests multiple rounds were exchanged in the 2500 block of 21st Street. The shooting stemmed from an incident initiated in a neighboring jurisdiction, according to officers.

The incident and police activity closed several lanes on I-20/59 for more than an hour.

divi discount

Officers said one person was taken into custody on an unrelated felony warrant. Detectives are investigating his involvement in this incident. It is unknown who was the intended target. This is an ongoing investigation.

I-20/59 EB @ MP119.6 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County.
I-20/59 EB @ MP119.6 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County.(ALGO Traffic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
50-year-old Leeds woman dies following crash in Birmingham

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
3 former Calhoun Co. animal control employees arrested for causing pain, suffering to animals
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World...
‘It’s unbelievable that I am here’: Birmingham leaders make giraffe wish come true for TWG Estonia sumo wrestler
Motorcycle driver dies following wreck in Gadsden
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap