Parkour a fan favorite at The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parkour took place at Sloss Furnace on July 10-11 during The World Games.

Men’s speed and women’s freestyle were the two events athletes participated in on July 11.

Parkour at The World Games. (Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

The fan seating was packed out, and other spectators were waiting behind the gate for a chance to see the action.

Netherlands’ Noa Man won women’s freestyle parkour with a score of 24 out of a possible 30.

Ukraine’s Bohdan Kolmakov was the men’s speed winner, beating Italy’s Andrea Consolini with a time of 20.38 seconds. It was a close head-to-head race, with Consolini finishing in 20.75 seconds.

