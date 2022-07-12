LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Parkour a fan favorite at The World Games 2022

Parkour at The World Games.
Parkour at The World Games.(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)
By Sara Hampton
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parkour took place at Sloss Furnace on July 10-11 during The World Games.

Men’s speed and women’s freestyle were the two events athletes participated in on July 11.

Parkour at The World Games.
Parkour at The World Games.(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)
Parkour at The World Games.
Parkour at The World Games.(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)
Parkour at The World Games.
Parkour at The World Games.(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

The fan seating was packed out, and other spectators were waiting behind the gate for a chance to see the action.

Parkour at The World Games.
Parkour at The World Games.(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

Netherlands’ Noa Man won women’s freestyle parkour with a score of 24 out of a possible 30.

Ukraine’s Bohdan Kolmakov was the men’s speed winner, beating Italy’s Andrea Consolini with a time of 20.38 seconds. It was a close head-to-head race, with Consolini finishing in 20.75 seconds.

Parkour at The World Games.
Parkour at The World Games.(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)
Parkour at The World Games.
Parkour at The World Games.(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
50-year-old Leeds woman dies following crash in Birmingham
Deadly shooting off Pratt Highway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigate homicide off Pratt Highway

Latest News

World Games security evolving
World Games officials say no major security concerns so far
If you’re planning to ride the line to the World Games this week, listen up! Organizers are...
BJCTA makes changes to World Games transit line
Complaints about ADA accessibility at World Games
City of Birmingham, World Games working to tackle ADA accessibility related complaints
Source: WBRC video
Restaurant owners stress they remain open and largely unimpacted by road closures