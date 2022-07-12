Motorcycle driver dies following wreck in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle driver died following a wreck with two other vehicles in Gadsden, according to Gadsden Police.

Officers said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, officers responded to the 1500 Block of Noccalula Road for a wreck involving a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver appeared to be speeding and collided with two vehicles traveling the opposite direction, according to officers.

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where they died.

Another driver was treated at a hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

