Motorcycle driver dies following wreck in Gadsden

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle driver died following a wreck with two other vehicles in Gadsden, according to Gadsden Police.

Officers said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, officers responded to the 1500 Block of Noccalula Road for a wreck involving a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver appeared to be speeding and collided with two vehicles traveling the opposite direction, according to officers.

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where they died.

Another driver was treated at a hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

