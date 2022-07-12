LawCall
Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 80-year-old Talladega woman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Barbara Ann West.

West, 80, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement, according to officials.

West was last seen on July 12, 2022 at approximately 12 p.m. in the area of Renfroe Road in Talladega. She is believed to be operating a 2011 gold Chevrolet Equinox with Alabama Plate 61BZ540 which was last seen in Moody at 12:35 p.m.\

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Ann West, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256‐761‐1556 or call 911.

