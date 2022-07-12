Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 80-year-old Talladega woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Barbara Ann West.

West, 80, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement, according to officials.

West was last seen on July 12, 2022 at approximately 12 p.m. in the area of Renfroe Road in Talladega. She is believed to be operating a 2011 gold Chevrolet Equinox with Alabama Plate 61BZ540 which was last seen in Moody at 12:35 p.m.\

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Ann West, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256‐761‐1556 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.