Inmate escaped from Elmore County

ELMORE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Inmate Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from Frank Lee Community Based Facility in Elmore County around 7:20 p.m. on July 11, 2022, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to ADOC, the inmate is 34, five-foot-seven and 195 pounds. They report he could be wearing civilian clothes.

Gary was sentenced for burglary in February 2022.

ADOC asks that anyone with information regarding this inmate should contact local law enforcement or ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.