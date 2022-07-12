LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Inmate escaped from Elmore County

Inmate Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from Frank Lee Community Based Facility
Inmate Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from Frank Lee Community Based Facility(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Inmate Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from Frank Lee Community Based Facility in Elmore County around 7:20 p.m. on July 11, 2022, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to ADOC, the inmate is 34, five-foot-seven and 195 pounds. They report he could be wearing civilian clothes.

Gary was sentenced for burglary in February 2022.

ADOC asks that anyone with information regarding this inmate should contact local law enforcement or ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
50-year-old Leeds woman dies following crash in Birmingham
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews battling brush fire in Pelham

Latest News

If you’re planning to ride the line to the World Games this week, listen up! Organizers are...
BJCTA makes changes to World Games transit line
Complaints about ADA accessibility at World Games
City of Birmingham, World Games working to tackle ADA accessibility related complaints
New census data shows the City of Chelsea is the third fastest growing city in the state, and...
City of Chelsea set to vote on property tax increase for school system
Source: WBRC video
Restaurant owners stress they remain open and largely unimpacted by road closures