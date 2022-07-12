How is the COVID-19 summer surge impacting our daily lives?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC says new versions of the omicron variant are fueling a summer surge.

Many of us have let our guards down and doctors say that could be some of the reason why we’re seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and this round of infections is impacting our lives differently.

“We’re in the high transmission risk meaning that there’s just a lot of COVID-19 out there and of course, the biggest point about this is certainly for crowed, indoor gatherings, the safest thing to do would be wearing a mask to help protect yourself and protect those around you,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford.

It’s the same advice, but a different strain.

And coming at a time when employers aren’t offering the COVID relief they once did, which means you might spend days at home without pay.

“What happens if someone picks up COVID-19 and gets really sick? What happens if they end up going to the hospital? What happens if they’re in the hospital for several days? There’s lots of expenses associated with that. There’s lost productivity associated with that and that’s what that vaccine can really help to prevent,” Dr. Willeford explained.

He said even if you’ve already had COVID, the current strain doesn’t seem to care.

That’s why he said there’s a push for additional boosters.

“People below the age of 50, who are otherwise healthy, at this point or so far, are only eligible for that one booster shot. Now, I do expect that to change as we move into the fall because we do realize that we’re having different strains of the COVID-19 virus that is circulating and we’re going to need additional protection,” Dr. Willeford said.

The CDC says only about half of Americans eligible for a first booster shot have gotten one.

And a little more than a quarter of those already qualified for a second booster have gotten that shot.

