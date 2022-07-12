Flying Biscuit Chicken Recipe
INGREDIENTS for CHICKEN BREADING
12 quarts All Purpose Flour
3 bag Pioneer Buttermilk Pancake Mix
3 Cup Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
2 ¼ Cup Black Pepper
METHOD:
- Mix all the ingredients well.
STORAGE:
- Place in appropriate container.
- Cool and keep refrigerated at or below 40 degrees. Label, date, and rotate.
CHICKEN MARINADE
2 quarts Buttermilk
2 quarts Pickle Juice
1 TBSP Granulated Garlic
1 TBSP Paprika
½ TSP White Pepper
½ Cup Granulated Sugar
Method:
- Whisk all the ingredients together until the sugar is dissolved.
Storage:
- Place in appropriate container.
- Cool and keep refrigerated at or below 40 degrees. Label, date, and rotate.