Flying Biscuit Chicken Recipe

The Flying Biscuit Southern fried chicken
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS for CHICKEN BREADING

12 quarts All Purpose Flour

3 bag Pioneer Buttermilk Pancake Mix

3 Cup Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

2 ¼ Cup Black Pepper

METHOD:

  • Mix all the ingredients well.

STORAGE:

  • Place in appropriate container.
  • Cool and keep refrigerated at or below 40 degrees. Label, date, and rotate.

CHICKEN MARINADE

2 quarts Buttermilk

2 quarts Pickle Juice

1 TBSP Granulated Garlic

1 TBSP Paprika

½ TSP White Pepper

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

Method:

  • Whisk all the ingredients together until the sugar is dissolved.

Storage:

  • Place in appropriate container.
  • Cool and keep refrigerated at or below 40 degrees. Label, date, and rotate.

