First Alert for hot and mostly dry conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day dry with temperatures slightly above average. Most of us are in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover in place in parts of east Alabama. Sky is mostly clear the farther west you live. We are watching two systems this morning. The first area to watch is along the Gulf Coast where an area of low pressure is trying to develop. It will produce wet weather across south Mississippi, south Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. The second area to watch is a cold front to our northwest that will move into Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Today looks like our driest day of the week with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening. The best chance to see rain will be south and east of Birmingham. We will end up partly cloudy today with highs in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is near 100°F. If you live in Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Talladega, and Calhoun counties, you may end up with a mostly cloudy sky with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. You have the best chance to see an isolated shower or storm today. If you are planning on attending the World Games today, make sure you apply sunscreen and stay hydrated. Temperatures this evening will likely cool into the mid 80s by 8 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the increase in showers and storms across Central Alabama tomorrow. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will begin to move into North Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the front, we will likely heat up into the lower 90s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. With the combination of southerly flow and interaction with a cold front, we will likely see a higher chance for scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are up to 60-70%. Storms that develop tomorrow could become strong or possibly severe. The greatest threat will be strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rainfall. If you plan on attending the World Games tomorrow, please monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. It will notify you if warnings are issued. It will also warn you if lightning or heavy rain is nearby.

Scattered Storms Possible Thursday: The cold front is forecast to stall across Central Alabama Thursday giving us another chance for scattered showers and storms. The greatest coverage may end up along and south of I-20. The chance of rain on Thursday is around 40% with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon. Any storm that develops on Thursday could produce frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. It’s possible that many spots could remain dry, it all depends on how far south the front moves in and what happens with the low in the Gulf of Mexico.

Typical Summertime Pattern This Weekend: Models are hinting that our rain chances may lower a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. Rain chances around 30% with a partly cloudy sky each day. Temperatures will end up close to average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. I would not cancel any outdoor plans this weekend but note that a storm or two could randomly form. Rain chances will likely continue in the 30-40% range for early next week with highs approaching 90°F. The pattern looks very normal for the middle of July.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet for the next five days thanks to sinking air and Saharan dust traveling from Africa. The only area to watch is along the Gulf Coast where the National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next three to five days. Even if this system doesn’t develop, it will likely produce heavy rainfall for parts of the Gulf Coast. Models aren’t too aggressive on development, but anything can happen as water temperatures are extremely warm in this area. I would plan for rounds of heavy rainfall across the Alabama Gulf Coast with several inches of rain possible this week. Flash flooding could be a concern. The rip current threat will remain high all week, so swimming is not recommended along the Alabama Gulf Coast. A few models show this low actually moving up into southeast Alabama and Georgia over the next two days, but uncertainty is very high. We will keep you updated on the forecast.

