City of Chelsea set to vote on property tax increase for school system

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Voters tomorrow in Chelsea will determine if they want their own school system and if they do, they’ll be voting to increase their property taxes.

A 12.5 mill property tax increase is on the ballot.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said the extra revenue means the city could break away from Shelby County Schools to form its own district.

“A local school board in Chelsea would serve four schools, and about 3,000 students and it would be made up of Chelsea residents,” Picklesimer said.

Picklesimer said it’s also a matter of keeping the city’s money at home.

“Our feasibility study gave indication that the citizens of Chelsea pay more money into the Shelby County Board of Education than is actually getting spent on our four schools,” Picklesimer said.

The people that have mortgages on their home won’t see a difference in their house payment until spring of 2024.

“The average home based on the 2020 census in the city of Chelsea was about $260,000,” Picklesimer said. “So, a 12.5 mill property tax will be about $300 a year and $25 a month.”

If passed the next steps for the mayor and city council will be to appoint a school board and a superintendent.

Tiffany Bittner with the Chelsea City Council said she think education is critical.

“I think being able to have local control, have a local school board and being able to have local control of the funding is huge,” Bittner said. “Having a board that representative strictly of our community, not challenged by having to look at other schools.”

Polls open tomorrow at 7 a.m.

