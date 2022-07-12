LawCall
City of Birmingham, World Games working to tackle ADA accessibility related complaints

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have seen some new complaints in the last few days about whether some World Games venues are accessible enough for fans with mobility issues.

Now the city and its partners are taking a look at the issue. I learned that city officials and some partners actually reviewed accessibility features in person today at different venues. The team is working to make the experience for disabled fans better in the days ahead.

Right now the ADA parking lot is the orange lot and it’s on 11th Avenue North.

If you’re trying to ride the transit line, parking is available at the East Hub on Fifth Avenue South.

Some ticket holders are complaining on social media that city and World Games leaders didn’t think about ADA accessibility.

The mayor’s office says they are working to make this better and say the length of the World Games gives them time to improve it before the international competition wraps up.

“We are identifying gaps that there are dealing with gaps in ADA transportation. We are working very quickly and very closely with all of our partners to determine how we can improve those as we go through the rest of this week and in particular when we have the volume of people coming back to Protective Stadium for the closing ceremony,” said Birmingham Communications Director Rick Journey

The city is expected to announce official changes for ADA accessibility on Tuesday.

