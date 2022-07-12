BJCTA makes changes to World Games transit line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re planning to ride the line to the World Games this week, listen up.

Organizers are changing one of the routes.

The update applies to the Yellow Line route and involves some shifts to the pick-up and drop-off locations.

The BJCTA took a closer look at routes following the opening ceremony of the World Games and discovered ways to make the Yellow Line more efficient.

“It still goes through the route. The only difference is now, since the Hub is the central location, which is near Protective Stadium, the busses going to the Hub, and so, at the Hub, you will now be able to catch a Yellow East Line and a Yellow West Line,” said Executive Director & CEO of the BJCTA, Charlotte Shaw.

The yellow line will continue running east to west from Avondale to the CrossPlex.

Pick-ups start at 7 a.m.

“The Yellow West Line will go toward, directly to the CrossPlex with the stops in between and I think there’s only a couple of stops between one at 20th and Powell and one at UAB and then to the CrossPlex. And then from the Hub, you’ll also be able to catch the East line, which means you don’t have to go all the way through the route on the West side to go east,” Shaw explained.

The pick-up spot for Yellow Line West is shifting down to Avenue W and 46th Street between the Bill Harris Arena and the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club.

You’ll also see new signs in place indicating where each line stops.

“And it’s going to be a lot more visible now throughout the route where it’s less confusing for the riders to figure out which line goes where,” Shaw said.

Right now, no changes have been made to the Red, Blue and Green Lines.

But no matter what line you’re taking you’ll want to be at your pick-up location for your return trip home by 10:30 p.m.

However, if you’re at a World Games event that runs late, the Blue and Green Lines will do return trips until midnight.

For more information on the World Games transit lines, visit the World Games transit website..

