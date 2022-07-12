LawCall
Advertisement

Birmingham Police Department hosts Back To School supply drive

7 Tips To Be a Savvy Shopper this Back-to-School Season
(tcw-kltv)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division (COPE) are hosting a Back to School Supply Drive from July 11 until July 22, 2022.

Donations can be items students will need for the upcoming school year: paper, notebooks, backpacks, pencils, glue, pens, markers, erasers and etc.

Drop Off-Locations Include:

Police Headquarters: 1710 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203

North Precinct: 2600 31st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35204

South Precinct: 1320 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205

East Precinct: 600 Red Lane Rd, Birmingham, AL 35208

West Precinct: 2236 47th St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208

City Jail: 425 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

